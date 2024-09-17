Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.19%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Media index closed down 1.19% at 2114.05 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun TV Network Ltd fell 2.42%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped 1.85% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slipped 1.84%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 26.25% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has slid 0.62% and Nifty Realty index gained 0.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.14% to close at 25418.55 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.11% to close at 83079.66 today.