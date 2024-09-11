Piyush Goyal launches Trade Connect e-Platform aimed at scaling up overseas trade

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Trade Connect e-Platform is a single window initiative that is fast, accessible and transformational as it will enable exporters to add newer markets. This was stated by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal during the launch of the Trade Connect e-Platform today in New Delhi. Goyal said that our focus should be to identify the opportunities in the world market. He said that with the launch of this platform India will be able to increase its market share in the world, adding that international opportunities will be showcased on the platform. Small FPOs, businesses and entrepreneurs will also be able to access this platform, learn of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) benefits that are available to expand their trade, the Union Minister noted. Goyal expressed confidence that before the next trade board meeting, e-Platform 2.0 will be ready with enhanced features and stressed the need for working on the feedbacks received for the platform from all the users and stakeholders.