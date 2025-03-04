Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi urges industry to take big steps as world looks at India as a trusted partner

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian industry to take "big steps" for taking advantage of global opportunities at a time when the world is looking at India as a trusted partner, which can produce quality goods. Addressing a post-Budget webinar on Regulatory, Investment and Ease of Doing Business Reforms, Modi also said that amid supply-chain disruptions caused by economic uncertainties globally, the world today needs a trusted partner which can produce high-quality products and have a reliable supply chain.

Modi emphasized that India was capable of fulfilling this need, presenting a significant opportunity for the country. He urged the industry not to be mere spectators but to actively seek their role and carve out opportunities. He pointed out that it is easier today compared to the past, as the country has friendly policies and the Government stands shoulder to shoulder with the industry. The Prime Minister called for a strong resolve, objectivity in seeking opportunities in the global supply chain, and accepting challenges. He emphasized that if every industry takes one step forward, collectively, they can achieve significant progress.

 

Hariom Pipe rises after bagging 60 MW AC order from MSEDCL

Nifty settles below 22,100; auto shares decline

Japanese markets fall sharply

China Shanghai composite index edges up 0.22%

Senores Pharma jumps on inking pact to acquire 14 ANDAs from Dr. Reddy's Labs

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

