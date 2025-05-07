Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Q4 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 4,567 cr

PNB Q4 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 4,567 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB)'s standalone net profit jumped 51.71% to Rs 4,567 crore on 13.42% increase in total income to Rs 36,705.35 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 32.9% year on year to Rs 6,415.98 crore in Q4 FY25.

For Q4 FY25, net interest income (NII) was at Rs 10,757 crore, up 3.8% YoY while global net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 2.81% as on 31 March 2025 as compared to 3.10% as of 31 March 2024.

On asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 44,081.60 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 56,343.05 crore as on 31 March 2024.

 

Gross NPA declined to 3.95% as of 31 March 2025 as against 5.73% as on 31 March 2024. Net NPA reduced to 0.40% as on 31 March 2025 as compared to 0.73% as on 31 March 2024.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 90.27% as on March 2025 as against 87.93% as on March 2024.

Also Read

Scotch, Whisky

Scotch whiskey to get cheaper in India as import duty slashed under UK FTA

veg thali food plate chef restaurant

Cost of home-cooked thalis declines in April as food prices cool

global microsoft outage, flights delay india, screen blue of death

Operation Sindoor: Over 200 flights cancelled, 18 airports shut temporarily

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Hudco Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 728 cr, revenue up 38%

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

HC tells Punjab govt to release water, not obstruct Bhakra dam operations

CRAR stood at 17.01% as on March 2025 against 15.97% as on March 2024. Tier-I Capital was at 14.05% (CET-1 remained at 12.33% as on March25 against 11.04% as on March24 and AT-1 remained at 1.72% as on March25 against 2.13% as on March24) and Tier-II at 2.96% as on March25.

Domestic advances grew by 13.1% YoY to Rs 9,42,391 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 10,66,048 crore as on 31 March 2024. Domestic deposits stood at Rs 13,33,365 crore as on 31 March 2025, up by 13.3% YoY.

As on 31 March 2025, CASA deposits rose 3.8% YoY to Rs 5,73,543 crore while CASA share declined to 37.95% as on 31 March 2025 as compared to 41.44% as on 31 March 2024.

Meanwhile the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.90 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY25, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM)

Further, the companys board approved raising capital for an amount up to Rs 8,000 crore through issuance of Basel Ill compliant Bonds (Additional Tier-I Bonds up to Rs. 4000 crore and Tier- II Bonds up to Rs. 4000 crore), to be raised in one or more tranches during FY 2025-26.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, others. As on 31 March 2025, the bank has 10,189 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Out of total no. of branches, the bank has 63.4% branches in rural & semi-urban areas.

The scrip shed 0.32% to end at Rs 94.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cartrade Q4 PAT climbs 85% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Cartrade Q4 PAT climbs 85% YoY to Rs 46 cr

BSE hits record high after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 494 cr; declares dividend of Rs 23/ sh

BSE hits record high after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 494 cr; declares dividend of Rs 23/ sh

Navin Fluorine International enters into strategic agreement with Chemours Company

Navin Fluorine International enters into strategic agreement with Chemours Company

Tata Elxsi partners with European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians

Tata Elxsi partners with European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians

Wonderla Holidays slumps after Q4 PAT tanks 51% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Wonderla Holidays slumps after Q4 PAT tanks 51% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon