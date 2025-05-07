Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Elxsi partners with European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

To transformation of sports medicine through AI

European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians (ECOSEP) and Tata Elxsi have announced a strategic partnership that aims to revolutionise the field of sports and exercise medicine through combining the research excellence and clinical expertise of ECOSEP with Tata Elxsi's AI- and machine learningdriven healthcare solutions and technology capabilities.

The partnership will focus on applying artificial intelligence technologies in areas such as advanced diagnostic tools, personalised treatment plans, predictive analytics for injury prevention, and real me monitoring of athletes' physical conditions.

Anup SS, Prac ce Head AI and Machine Learning at Tata Elxsi, added: This collaboration with ECOSEP represents an exciting opportunity to apply AI in ways that directly impact athlete health and performance. By combining clinical insight with advanced data science, we aim to co-create intelligent tools that support early diagnosis, enable real-me decision-making, and personalise care for every athlete. Together, we're paving the way for a new era in sports medicineone that is smarter, faster, and more human-centric.

 

MRF consolidated net profit rises 29.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Asirvad Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 626.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 85.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Indices slip in negative territory; European mrkt decline

Trimax Biosciences achieves EDQM Certificate of Suitability for Metformin Hydrochloride

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

