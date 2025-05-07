Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cartrade Q4 PAT climbs 85% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Cartrade Q4 PAT climbs 85% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Cartrade Tech reported a 84.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.10 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 24.96 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 16.69% YoY to Rs 169.51 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 53.33 crore, up 79.44% YoY.

On business segment front, revenue from Consumer Group stood at Rs 63.64 crore, up 29% YoY and 100% increase in PAT to Rs 21.44 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from the Remarketing Business stood at Rs 58.69 crore in Q4 FY25, up 11% YoY. And revenue from OLX India jumped 10% YoY to Rs 47.71 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

The company received average monthly unique visitors in Q4FY25, at approximately 74 million, 95% of which are organic.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 145.26 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 19.97 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 30.85% YoY to Rs 641.11 crore in FY25.

Vinay Sanghi, chairman and founder, CarTrade Tech, said, FY25 has been a landmark year for CarTrade Tech the highest revenue, the highest profit, and a clear demonstration of the power of our multi-platform strategy. Weve delivered consistent, profitable, growth, driven by execution excellence, technology innovation, and the unmatched trust our users and partners place in us.

We see immense potential across all our businesses and continue to be encouraged by the deep connection our platforms have built with customers, surpassing 150 million users across CarWale, BikeWale, and OLX India reflects the scale and strength of our ecosystem. As we look ahead, were more committed than ever to harnessing the power of AI and product innovation to transform customer experiences and build the marketplace of the future.

CarTrade Tech is a multi-channel auto platform with its presence across all vehicle types and value-added services. The platform operates under several brands: CarWale, CarTrade, Olx India, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange and Adroit Auto.

The scrip declined 1.40% to Rs 1,694 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Salona Cotspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches its 7th resort in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand

Tata Elxsi partners with European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians

MRF rises as Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 493 cr; declares dividend of Rs 229/sh

Bharat Seats hits the roof after Q4 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 11 cr

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

