Political turmoil unravels in Delhi as AAP leaders confront accusations and arrests

These developments coincide with investigations into the excise policy case, where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reportedly named Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj in his statements. The Enforcement Directorate revealed a direct link between Vijay Nair, a key player in the case, and Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj, as highlighted during Kejriwal's interrogation, with Nair presently detained.

Following a judicial order, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to Tihar jail until April 15th, triggering protests by AAP leaders outside the facility. Kejriwal's custody under the Enforcement Directorate is associated with an alleged liquor policy case, with accusations of involvement in a liquor scandal with significant kickbacks for elections in Goa and Punjab.

In a startling revelation, Atishi Marlena, the Education Minister of Delhi, disclosed that the BJP had pressured her to join the party to secure her political future, hinting at potential repercussions, including alleged threats of arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a suppression campaign against AAP and its leaders, suggesting looming targeted arrests of four AAP members before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.