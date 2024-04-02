Sensex (    %)
                             
TRAI releases Consultation Paper on National Broadcasting Policy 2024

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper on 'Inputs for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy-2024' today. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, through a reference dated 13th July 2023 requested the TRAI to provide its considered inputs under Section 11 of the TRAI Act, 1997 for formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy. As a first step, TRAI issued a Pre-Consultation Paper on 21st September 2023, to elicit the issues which are required to be considered for the formulation of National Broadcasting Policy.
Accordingly, this Consultation Paper on 'Inputs for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy-2024' has been prepared for seeking comments from stakeholders and has been placed on TRAI's website (www.trai.gov.in). Written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper are invited from stakeholders by 30th April 2024. It may be noted that no counter-comments are being invited in this Consultation Paper, as this paper intends formulation of inputs for the broadcasting policy.
Ministry of Communications has noted that the broadcasting sector is a sunrise sector having huge potential to contribute towards the growth of the Indian economy. The inputs for formulation of policy aim at stipulating the vision, mission, objectives and strategies for the planned development and growth of the broadcasting sector in the country in the era of new and emerging technologies.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

