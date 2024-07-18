Polycab India consolidated net profit declines 0.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 4698.03 croreNet profit of Polycab India declined 0.92% to Rs 395.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 399.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 4698.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3889.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4698.033889.38 21 OPM %12.4214.10 -PBDT600.49587.64 2 PBT533.37530.49 1 NP395.95399.62 -1
