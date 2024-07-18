Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 5.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.11% to Rs 374.76 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee declined 5.53% to Rs 23.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.11% to Rs 374.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 441.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.