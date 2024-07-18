Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 3.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.82% to Rs 703.14 croreNet profit of Grindwell Norton declined 3.93% to Rs 93.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 703.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 664.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales703.14664.44 6 OPM %18.9420.25 -PBDT146.85146.96 0 PBT125.41130.27 -4 NP93.1896.99 -4
