Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.12% to Rs 22.24 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 170.31% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.07% to Rs 73.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 102.56% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.12% to Rs 22.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.22.2413.8973.9649.956.215.544.383.341.350.803.261.901.100.562.310.960.790.391.730.64