Board of Cello World approves fund raising via equity issuance

At meeting held on 29 May 2024

The Board of Cello World at its meeting held on 29 May 2024 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and / or other securities convertible into equity shares (including warrants, or otherwise), fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures with or without warrants and/ or convertible preference shares or any security convertible into equity shares (collectively Securities) through permissible modes, for an aggregate number of equity shares up to 86,54,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each or an equivalent amount thereof by way of one or more qualified institutions placement (QIP') or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate under applicable law, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company.