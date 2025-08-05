Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.46% to Rs 34.65 croreNet profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 23.08% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.46% to Rs 34.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34.6545.87 -24 OPM %0.690.78 -PBDT0.330.42 -21 PBT0.280.36 -22 NP0.200.26 -23
