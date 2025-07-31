Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Poonawalla Fincorp adopts AI solutions for its digital transformation

Poonawalla Fincorp adopts AI solutions for its digital transformation

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp announced the deployment of four AI-led solutions, comprising one Agentic AI solution and three AI-powered systems, as part of its enterprise-wide digital transformation journey. These include an Agentic AI powered Data Quality Index (DQI), an Infrastructure Management Solution, a proprietary Fin-Bot for financial intelligence, and an AI-led Invoice Management System, all aimed at enhancing speed, precision, and scalability across key business functions.

These deployments reflect PFL's continued shift toward building an organisation where AI becomes foundational to how the business operates and scales. Rather than solving in silos, the company is focused on deploying systems that can learn, adapt, and deliver impact across functions, from risk and compliance to infrastructure and finance. Each solution is designed to simplify complexity with clarity, and accelerating the company's ambition to lead as a digitally confident, operationally agile NBFC.

 

AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 124 cr from DRDO

FICCI voices disappointment over US decision to impose 25% tariff on export from India

Will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, says Govt in response to US President's announcement on bilateral trade

Stock Alert: Tata Steel, M&M, Indigo, V2 Retail, Jio Financial Services

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 6.63% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

