Stock Alert: Tata Steel, M&M, Indigo, V2 Retail, Jio Financial Services

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Upcoming Results:

Coal India, Dabur India, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Vedanta, Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements, TVS Motor Company, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, JSW Energy, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals will declare their Q1 results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Key stocks are likely to be in focus after Trump slapped 25% tariffs and penalties on Indian exports.

Tata Steels consolidated net profit surged 116.5% to Rs 2077.68 crore despite 3.1% decline in net sales to Rs 52,744.07 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 32.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,083.32 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 3,282.63 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 22.8% YoY to Rs 45,435.88 crore in Q1 June 2025.

 

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Why did most brokerages raise their target on Avenue Supermarts stock?

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo)s consolidated net profit declined 20.2% to Rs 2176.30 crore despite of 4.7% increase in net sales to Rs 20,496.30 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Relaxo Footwear s standalone net profit jumped 10.2% to Rs 48.90 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 44.37 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales declined 12.5% YoY to Rs 854.49 crore in Q1 FY26.

Jio Financial Services reported a 3.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 324.66 crore on 41.6% jump in total income to Rs 679.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

V2 Retails consolidated net profit jumped 50.9% to Rs 24.66 crore on 52.3% increase in net sales to Rs 632.22 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

