Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 6.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.33% to Rs 6030.00 croreNet profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust declined 6.63% to Rs 226.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 242.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 73.33% to Rs 6030.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3478.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6030.003478.90 73 OPM %40.7437.62 -PBDT1441.80683.60 111 PBT267.40242.10 10 NP226.70242.80 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content