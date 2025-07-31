Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 124 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 124 cr from DRDO

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

AXISCADES Technologies has bagged an order worth Rs 124 crore from Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), DRDO, Ministry of Defence. The order involves a development contract executed between LRDE and Mistral Solutions, an AXISCADES subsidiary company for the development of Exciter and Receiver unit of Virupaksh Radar for Su-30 MKI upgrade. This order is awarded for prototype development (valued at Rs 4 crore) and will be followed by a production order (valued at Rs 120 crore). The production quantity is 84 numbers of Su-30MKI upgrade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

FICCI voices disappointment over US decision to impose 25% tariff on export from India

FICCI voices disappointment over US decision to impose 25% tariff on export from India

Will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, says Govt in response to US President's announcement on bilateral trade

Will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, says Govt in response to US President's announcement on bilateral trade

Stock Alert: Tata Steel, M&M, Indigo, V2 Retail, Jio Financial Services

Stock Alert: Tata Steel, M&M, Indigo, V2 Retail, Jio Financial Services

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 6.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 6.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 53.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 53.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon