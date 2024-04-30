Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Poonawalla Fincorp gains as Q4 PAT soars 84% YoY; AUM at Rs 25,003 cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp added 1.06% to Rs 494 after the NBFC's net profit surged 83.57% to Rs 331.70 crore on 58.6% jump in total income to Rs 921.73 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Net interest margin (NIM) was at 11.06% in the quarter ended 31 March 2024, up 4 bps QoQ. Operating profit soared 93% year on year to Rs 409 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 212 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Opex to AUM ratio further improved to 3.99% in Q4FY24, reduced by 144 bps YoY from 5.43% in Q4FY23.
During the quarter, the NBFC achieved the highest ever quarterly disbursement of Rs 9,688 crore, up 52% YoY. Assets under management (AUM) climbed 55% YoY to Rs 25,003 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
Return on assets (RoA) improved to 5.73% during Q4 FY24 as compared to 5% registered in Q4FY23.
For FY24, profit after tax (excluding exceptional items) jumped 83.07% to Rs 1,027 crore from Rs 561 crore reported in FY23. Total income climbed 56.8% YoY to Rs 3,151.82 crore in FY24
On the asset quality front, gross NPA ratio reduced to 3.99% as on 31 March 2024 as against 1.44% as on 31 March 2023, Net NPA ratio was at 0.59% as on 31 March 2024 as compared with 0.78% as on 31 March 2023.
As on 31 March 2024, provision coverage ratio (PCR ) and capital adequacy ratio stood at 49.39% and 33.8% respectively. The company had a liquidity buffer of Rs 3,932 crore as of 31 March 2024.
Poonawalla Fincorp is a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The companys financial services offerings include pre-owned car finance, personal loans, loan to professionals, business loans, loan against property, supply chain finance, machinery loans, medical equipment loans and consumer loans.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon