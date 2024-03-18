Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Poonawalla Fincorp announces change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 18 March 2024
The Board of Poonawalla Fincorp at its meeting held on 18 March 2024 has approved the appointment of Arvind Kapil (DIN: 10429289) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, for a period of five years effective from 24 June 2024.
Early retirement of Abhay Bhutada (DIN: 03330542) as Managing Director of the Company effective from close of business hour 23 June 2024, and to continue as Non-Executive Director on the Board of Poonawalla Fincorp.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Poonawalla Fincorp Bombay Sappers Soldierathon at BEG Centre, Dighi Hills Pune on Jan 14

Fitistan's Exceptional show of strength at Poonawalla Fincorp Bombay Sappers Soldierathon

Board of HeidelbergCement India approves change in directorate

Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance approves equity infusion of Rs 300 cr in Belstar Microfinance

Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 29.27% in the December 2023 quarter

SBI Cards allots 67,800 equity shares under ESOP

Salasar Techno jumps after receiving LoI to acquire EMC

Coforge Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Over one crore households registered for PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in last one month

NSE SME Pratham EPC Projects jumps on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon