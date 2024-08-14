Dhanlaxmi Cotex standalone net profit rises 4.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.53% to Rs 4.21 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Cotex rose 4.72% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.53% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.216.4315.4416.641.601.551.591.521.331.27