Dhanlaxmi Cotex standalone net profit rises 4.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.53% to Rs 4.21 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Cotex rose 4.72% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.53% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.216.43 -35 OPM %15.4416.64 -PBDT1.601.55 3 PBT1.591.52 5 NP1.331.27 5
