Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pound Lingers At Two-Week Low As UK Inflation Cools Further; FOMC Eyed

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
UK pound is lingering around a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday tracking a larger than expected decline in UK inflation levels. Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United Kingdom (UK) increased 3.4% over the year in February as compared to 3.5% expected and cooling off from a 4.0% rise in January, the data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Wednesday. Core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose 4.5% on year in February as against Januarys growth of 5.1% while missing the expected 4.6% reading. Meanwhile, broad strength in dollar overseas also weighed on the GBPUSD pair. The pair is currently quoting at $1.2705, down 0.19% on the day but off yesterdays sharp decline below $1.27 during intraday moves. All focus is now on FOMC and BoE monetary policy decision due this week. On the NSE, GBPINR futures are trading at 105.56, up 0.22% on the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

UK Pound Holds Near One-Month High Against Dollar; GBPINR Stays Firmly Above 105 Mark

UK Pound Losing Ground Below $1.26 Mark; FOMC Eyed For Further Cues

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

British Pound Breaks Under 1.2700 Mark To Test Two Week Low

Benchmarks trade higher; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 1,306 equity shares under ESOP

Market at day's high; Eicher Motors jumps 4.60%

Axis Bank allots 2.48 lakh equity shares under ESOP

TCS opens its Pace Port Innovation Hub in London

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon