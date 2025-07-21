Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pound net speculative longs fall

Pound net speculative longs fall

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators slightly reduced net long positions in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 29191 contracts in the data reported through July 15, 2025. This was a weekly decrease of 4003 net long contracts.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

