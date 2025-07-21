Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajratan Global drops after Q1 PAT slumps 11% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Rajratan Global drops after Q1 PAT slumps 11% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Rajratan Global Wire declined 1.51% to Rs 414.35 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 11.29% to Rs 13.52 crore despite of 11.98% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 246.51 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 12.25% to Rs 17.83 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 20.32 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 14.64% to Rs 229.72 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 200.38 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 163.05 crore (up 9.92% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 12.89 crore (down 85.68% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 7.36 crore (up 43.47% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Rajratan Global Wire is engaged in the manufacturing of bead wire, a high-carbon steel wire utilized in the production of tires.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ksolves India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ksolves India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Mastek Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Mastek Ltd counter

Low inflation, accompanied by high growth, reflects a healthy and progressive developmental journey for India says PM

Low inflation, accompanied by high growth, reflects a healthy and progressive developmental journey for India says PM

Infosys expands partnership with Australia's leading telco Telstra

Infosys expands partnership with Australia's leading telco Telstra

HCLSoftware enters into strategic MoU with Swiss Network in India

HCLSoftware enters into strategic MoU with Swiss Network in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon