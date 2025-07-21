Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T Energy Greentech to set up green hydrogen plant at IOCL's Panipat Refinery

L&T Energy Greentech to set up green hydrogen plant at IOCL's Panipat Refinery

Jul 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

L&T Energy Greentech (LTEG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), will set up India's first largest green hydrogen plant at Indian Oil Corporation's (IOCL) Panipat Refinery in Haryana.

The plant, to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis, will supply 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually to IOCL for 25 years, supporting Government of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The plant will operate round the clock using renewable energy, aligning with IOCL's broader strategy to decarbonise its refining operations and contribute to India's net-zero ambitions. It will produce the green hydrogen using high-pressure alkaline electrolysers manufactured at L&T Electrolysers' state-of-the-art facility in Hazira, Gujarat.

 

The initiative marks a significant milestone in India's energy transition and reinforces L&T's leadership in delivering sustainable, scalable clean energy infrastructure. With this development, LTEG becomes a pioneer in India's green hydrogen ecosystem, setting a precedent for industrial scale adoption across refineries, fertiliser plants, and other hard-to-abate sectors.

Jul 21 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

