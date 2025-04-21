Monday, April 21, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pound speculative net longs fall further

Pound speculative net longs fall further

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Large currency speculative net longs in the Pound futures fell further, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 6509 contracts in the data reported through April 15, 2025. This was a weekly decline of 10801 net long contracts.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

