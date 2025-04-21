Monday, April 21, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oberoi Realty's booking value rises 31% to Rs 5,266 cr in FY25

Oberoi Realty's booking value rises 31% to Rs 5,266 cr in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Oberoi Realty reported a 31% year-on-year increase in booking value for FY25, reaching Rs 5,266 crore, compared to Rs 4,007 crore in FY24.

For FY25, the companys total carpet area sold stood at 12.8 lakh square feet, up from 10.8 lakh square feet in FY24. The Mumbai-based real estate developer sold 928 units during the fiscal year, marking a 31.63% jump from the 705 units booked in the previous year.

In Q4 FY25, in terms of volume, the Mumbai-based realty developer booked 137,321 square feet of area, while 78 units were booked. The company reported a booking value of Rs 853 crore during the quarter.

 

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure projects.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 71.70% to Rs 618.38 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 360.15 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 33.92% to Rs 1,411.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,053.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Oberoi Realty shed 0.27% to Rs 1,635.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Swaraj Engines posts 29% YoY rise in Q4 PAT; board approves engine capacity expansion plan

Swaraj Engines posts 29% YoY rise in Q4 PAT; board approves engine capacity expansion plan

Cipla's Goa API facility receives VAI status from USFDA

Cipla's Goa API facility receives VAI status from USFDA

Netripples Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Netripples Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the March 2025 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Emcure Pharma's pune facility receives VAI status from USFDA

Emcure Pharma's pune facility receives VAI status from USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon