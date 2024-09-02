Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculators further increase net long positions

Pound speculators further increase net long positions

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Large currency speculators continue to increase net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 89931 contracts in the data reported through August 27, 2024. This was a weekly increase of 22420 net contracts.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Vivo T3 Ultra tipped to launch in India soon: Expected specs and more

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200pts, Nifty near 25,300; Financials, FMCG, IT up, Pharma down

India at Paralympics

Paris Paralympics 2024: India medal tally and full list of medal winners

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari asks state FM's to reduce GST on flex-fuel vehicles to 12%

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

B'deshi journo, woman booked for spreading fake news against Sonia, Rahul

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon