Pound speculators further increase net long positions

Large currency speculators continue to increase net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 89931 contracts in the data reported through August 27, 2024. This was a weekly increase of 22420 net contracts.

