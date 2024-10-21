Business Standard
Pound speculators further reduce net long positions

Pound speculators further reduce net long positions

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 85802 contracts in the data reported through October 15, 2024. This was a weekly decrease of 7333 net contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

