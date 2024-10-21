Business Standard
PNC Infratech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 October 2024.

PNC Infratech Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 366.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52970 shares in the past one month.

 

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd crashed 17.38% to Rs 2493. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12552 shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd lost 13.80% to Rs 177.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aether Industries Ltd shed 6.81% to Rs 862.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5380 shares in the past one month.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd pared 6.74% to Rs 1020.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62357 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE
