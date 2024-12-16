Business Standard
Pound speculators increase net long position

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators turned around to increase net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 27125 contracts in the data reported through December 10, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 7799 net contracts.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

