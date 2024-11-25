Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Long Positions

Pound Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Long Positions

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators slightly reduce net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totalled a net long position of 40315 contracts in the data reported through November 19, 2024. This was a weekly decline of 15735 net contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Australia Live Updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India 2 wickets away from famous win in Perth

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Hindu-Muslim rift not in state, country's interest: Rahul on Sambhal clash

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1,200 pts to 80,300; Nifty at 24,300; Financials, Oil lead

G7 leaders and heads of other nations at a session on AI, energy, Africa and West Asia, on Friday. (PHOTO: AP/PTI)

Foreign ministers meet in Italy for final G7 of Biden administration

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

VST Ind gains 5% after selling 2.7 acre land for Rs 101.7 cr in Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon