Pound steadies near one-week high ahead of BoE decision; GBP/INR above 117 mark

Pound steadies near one-week high ahead of BoE decision; GBP/INR above 117 mark

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

British pound is steadying around a one-week high against the dollar on Thursday ahead of BoE interest rate decision due later in the day. The Bank of England left the benchmark interest rate unchanged when it met in June. However with widely expected rate cut, investors will pay close attention to the monetary policy statement and BoE Governor Andrew Baileys press conference to know whether the United Kingdom (UK) central bank will continue to maintain a gradual and careful monetary easing guidance. GBPUSD is quoting at $1.3378, up 0.07% on the day at the time of writing. Weakness in dollar overseas amid expectations of Fed rate cut is also seen supporting the counter. The dollar index is lingering under 98 mark. On the NSE, GBPINR futures are trading higher by 0.28% at 117.35.

 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

