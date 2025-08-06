Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries further invests Rs 10.66 cr in Tilaknagar Industries Lab

Tilaknagar Industries further invests Rs 10.66 cr in Tilaknagar Industries Lab

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Tilaknagar Industries has made a follow-on investment of Rs 10.66 crore in Spaceman Spirits Lab (SSL), the maker of premium craft spirits. While Rs 9.15 crore is part of the previously announced Rs 13.15 crore investment envisaged under the September 2024 agreement between TI and SSL, the balance Rs 1.51 crore is being invested to acquire shares from some of the early shareholders in SSL.

With this investment, TI's stake in SSL will increase from 12.98 per cent to 21.36 per cent on a fully-diluted basis. The definitive agreements further provide TI with the option to invest additional capital or acquire further stake from other shareholders at a pre-determined valuation methodology, subject to SSL achieving certain pre-agreed milestones.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Uno Minda allots 2.81 lakh shares under scheme of amalgamation

Board of Uno Minda allots 2.81 lakh shares under scheme of amalgamation

Board of Uno Minda approves investment of up to Euro 5 million in subsidiary

Board of Uno Minda approves investment of up to Euro 5 million in subsidiary

Board of Uno Minda gives in-principal approval for acquisition of stake in JV

Board of Uno Minda gives in-principal approval for acquisition of stake in JV

Board of Uno Minda appoints director

Board of Uno Minda appoints director

KPIG Energia secures LoA for solar project from Aditya Birla Renewables

KPIG Energia secures LoA for solar project from Aditya Birla Renewables

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon