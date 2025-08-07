Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at ITI Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at ITI Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 89.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.62 lakh shares

Eternal Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 August 2025.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 89.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.13% to Rs.320.90. Volumes stood at 19.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Eternal Ltd clocked volume of 3729.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 254.01 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.07% to Rs.298.65. Volumes stood at 220.12 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd recorded volume of 4.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47909 shares. The stock lost 0.31% to Rs.746.85. Volumes stood at 39274 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty tests 24,500; NSDL zooms 19%, BHEL tanks 6%

Microsoft Project Ire (Image: Microsoft)

Project Ire: Know about Microsoft's AI agent to detect malicious software

Indian police

YouTubers attack: FIRs registered, situation under control in Dharmasthala

Top five defenders under spotlight for PKL 2025

Shadloui to Ankit: Top five defenders to look out for during PKL 2025

Enforcement Directorate

LIVE news updates: ED raids in Lucknow in case against ex-UP Invest CEO

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 5.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67579 shares. The stock gained 3.57% to Rs.1,998.40. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd notched up volume of 12.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.27% to Rs.1,951.40. Volumes stood at 97674 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTIMindtree bags Rs 792 crore PAN 2.0 project from CBDT

LTIMindtree bags Rs 792 crore PAN 2.0 project from CBDT

Tilaknagar Industries further invests ₹10.66 crore in Spaceman Spirits Lab

Tilaknagar Industries further invests ₹10.66 crore in Spaceman Spirits Lab

Board of Aegis Vopak Terminals approves capex of Rs 1675 cr for greenfield project

Board of Aegis Vopak Terminals approves capex of Rs 1675 cr for greenfield project

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon