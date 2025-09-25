Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Powell's Valuation Concerns and Sector Weakness Drag U.S. Markets Lower

Powell's Valuation Concerns and Sector Weakness Drag U.S. Markets Lower

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Stocks slipped as Powell warned equities are "fairly highly valued," sparking caution. Tech, gold and airlines slid while oil-fueled energy stocks gained.

The Dow slid 171.50 points (0.4%) at 46,121.28, the Nasdaq fell 75.62 points (0.3%) to 22,497.86 and the S&P 500 dipped 18.95 points (0.3%) to 6,637.97.

AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) slid by 0.9% after tumbling by 2.8% on Tuesday while fellow AI player Oracle (ORCL) slumped by 1.7%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells remarks have added pressure to the markets, as he noted that equity prices appear fairly highly valued after recent record highs. His comments reignited concerns about stretched valuations, causing traders to grow cautious about the sustainability of the rally. The uncertainty has kept investors on edge, weighing sentiment in the markets.

 

Powell also highlighted the complex outlook for interest rates, pointing to inflation risks on the upside and employment risks on the downside. He stressed that there is no risk-free path in setting policy, warning against both overly aggressive cuts and keeping rates too high for too long. This balancing act reflects the Feds difficult task of managing growth without derailing progress.

Computer hardware stocks moved sharply lower, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index tumbling by 2.3% after ending Tuesday's trading at a record closing high. Gold stocks emerged significantly weak amid a pullback by the price of the precious metal, resulting in a 2.2% slump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. Airline stocks too came under pressure as the day progressed, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 1.6%. Networking, brokerage and telecom stocks also saw notable weakness while energy stocks bucked the downtrend amid a continued surge by the price of crude oil.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

silver

Silver sees best annual return in 10 years; holds 45-year trend on charts

Canada, Ottawa, Ontario

Canada immigration backlog at 1 million, permanent residency leads delays

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Anand Rathi bullish on 2 solar stocks; eyes up to 33% upside: Here's why

Poly Medicure

Poly Medicure shares jump 5% on plans to acquire Citieffe Group for ₹324-cr

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.4% while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slid by 0.9%. The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.6%, the German DAX Index crept up by 0.2% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index increased by 0.3%.

In the bond market, treasuries moved back to the downside following the strength seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, climbed 2.7 bps to a nearly three-week closing high of 4.14%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aussie dollar firms as RBA easing bets cool

Aussie dollar firms as RBA easing bets cool

BSE SME JD Cables plugs into the market but current fizzles at listing floor

BSE SME JD Cables plugs into the market but current fizzles at listing floor

Crisil rises after inking deal to acquire McKinsey PriceMetrix Co. for $38 million

Crisil rises after inking deal to acquire McKinsey PriceMetrix Co. for $38 million

Kilburn Engineering's subsidiary wins orders worth Rs 80 cr

Kilburn Engineering's subsidiary wins orders worth Rs 80 cr

Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon