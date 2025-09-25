Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 78.26 points or 0.10% to 81,637.37. The Nifty 50 index lost 16.05 points or 0.06% to 25,040.85.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.11%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,959 shares rose and 1,707 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Ivalue Infosolutions were currently trading at Rs 280.80 at 10:03 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.09% compared with the issue price of Rs 299.
The scrip was listed at Rs 285, at a 4.68% discount to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 289.80 and a low of Rs 276.45. On the BSE, over 1.09 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index declined 0.66% to 26,828.90. The index fell 1.80% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Tata Motors (down 2.31%), MRF (down 1%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.80%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.58%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.55%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.51%), Exide Industries (down 0.49%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.46%), TVS Motor Company (down 0.16%) and Eicher Motors (down 0.06%) slipped.
On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.40%), Bharat Forge (up 0.18%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 0.10%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Ipca Laboratories added 0.26%. The company announced that it has inked a tech transfer pact with Biosimilar Sciences USA for a monoclonal antibody biosimilar, supporting Puerto Ricos biotech hub.
TBO Tek shed 0.62%. The company has signed up with Amadeus South Asia for its latest game-changing offeringTravel Marketplace, a localized AI-driven next-generation platform that connects travel sellers and providers through a single, trusted ecosystem.
Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 0.72%. The company announced that it has bagged a contract from ONGC for hiring port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port for five years, effective 1 October 2025.
