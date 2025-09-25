Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kilburn Engineering's subsidiary wins orders worth Rs 80 cr

Kilburn Engineering's subsidiary wins orders worth Rs 80 cr

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

M.E. Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kilburn Engineering has secured orders with a total value of Rs 80.28 crore in the current quarter.

An order valued at Rs 51 crore marks M.E. Energy's entry into the ferro alloys sector with the execution of a 12 MW Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) based Power Plant. The project will harness high-temperature furnace flue gases to generate clean energy through two Waste Heat Recovery Boilers (WHRB) and a captive power system, enhancing profitability and contributing to the sustainability efforts of the client. This entry broadens M.E. Energy's footprint beyond oil & gas, cement, steel, and other energy-intensive industries, opening new growth avenues.

 

In addition, the company has received a repeat order worth Rs 17.7 crore from Shree Cement for the supply, installation, and commissioning of non-conventional biomass fuel (paddy straw) fired Hot Air Generator (HAG) systems for its grinding units in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. These HAG systems, equipped with fuel handling and auxiliary systems, are designed to deliver sustainable, energy-efficient heating for cement production.

Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

Volumes soar at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

Flow of non-food bank credit moderated in FY25 though funding from non-bank sources more than offset this moderation

Sterlite Technologies expands partnership with UK-based Netomnia

RBI says high-frequency indicators point to expansion in manufacturing activity

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

