This SPV will be transferred to the successful bidder after the completion of the bidding process for selection of the transmission service provider to establish the above mentioned transmission system through tariff based competitive bidding process.

Power Finance Corporation announced the incorporation of Jamnagar Transmission (SPV) as a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) for development of network expansion scheme in Gujarat for drawl of about 3.6 GW load under Phase I in Jamnagar area.