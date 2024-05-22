Business Standard
Power Finance Corporation incorporates WoS - South Olpad Transmission

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) announced that South Olpad Transmission have been incorporated as a wholly owned Subsidiary of PFC Consulting (a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation). The said Company is also subsidiary company of PFC.
The Company has been incorporated for Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Potential Renewable Energy Zone in Khavda Area of Gujarat under Phase-IV (7GW): Part B.
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

