Power Finance Corporation incorporates WoS - South Olpad Transmission

The Company has been incorporated for Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Potential Renewable Energy Zone in Khavda Area of Gujarat under Phase-IV (7GW): Part B.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) announced that South Olpad Transmission have been incorporated as a wholly owned Subsidiary of PFC Consulting (a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation). The said Company is also subsidiary company of PFC.