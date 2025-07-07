Power Finance Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 410.75, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.67% rally in NIFTY and a 13.78% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 410.75, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25457.5. The Sensex is at 83424.07, down 0.01%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 4.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26866.3, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.31 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 7.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
