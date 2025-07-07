Monday, July 07, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ABB India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5827.5, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.67% rally in NIFTY and a 14.45% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5827.5, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25457.5. The Sensex is at 83424.07, down 0.01%.ABB India Ltd has eased around 6.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36509.6, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55174 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.05 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5854, down 0.46% on the day. ABB India Ltd tumbled 31.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.67% rally in NIFTY and a 14.45% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 65.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

CMS Info Systems appoints Anush Raghavan as Chief Business Officer

Sensex drops marginally, Nifty trades near 25,450; VIX jumps 1.72%

Senco Gold hits the roof after total revenue climbs 28% YoY in Q1

Godavari Biorefineries' anti-cancer patent now validated in Spain and the UK

Hindustan Unilever Ltd soars 3.05%, gains for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

