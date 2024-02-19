Power Grid Corp board OKs investment proposals

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that its board of directors has accorded two investment approvals for the projects worth Rs 655.75 crore.

The committee of directors investment on projects has approved for augmentation of 765/400 kV, 1500 MVA transformer (4th) at Bhiwani S/s (delinked from transmission system for evacuation of power from RE parks in Leh (5 GW Leh-Kaithal transmission corridor), at an estimated cost of Rs 141.09 crore, scheduled to be commissioned in a timeframe of 18 months from the date of issue of (Ministry of Power) MoP.

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking is India's principal electric power transmission company. The company is engaged in in implementation, operation and maintenance of inter-state transmission system (ists), telecom and consultancy services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 2.6% to Rs 4,028.25 crore on 2.6% increased in net sales to Rs 11,549.79 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.55% to Rs 276.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The companys board of director has approved a project which includes implementation of unified load dispatch and communication(ULDC) phase III (SCADA/EMS upgradation project northern region SLDCs) at an estimated cost of Rs 514.66 crore.