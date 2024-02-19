BF Utilities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd and BF Investment Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2024.

BF Utilities Ltd spiked 17.36% to Rs 822.4 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 77620 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52408 shares in the past one month.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd surged 16.94% to Rs 68.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20593 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd soared 14.53% to Rs 73.24. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30131 shares in the past one month.

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd added 13.49% to Rs 165.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74823 shares in the past one month.

BF Investment Ltd exploded 13.42% to Rs 596.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5505 shares in the past one month.

