Power Mech Projects secures BoP package for 1x800 MW thermal power plant

Power Mech Projects secures BoP package for 1x800 MW thermal power plant

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Power Mech Projects has been awarded Balance of Plant Package on EPC Basis for 1 x 800 MW Singareni TPS, Stage-II, by Bharat Heavy Electricals for a value over Rs 2500 crore excl. GST.

The Scope of Work under the contract includes Engineering, Procurement & Construction of Coal and Biomass Handling System, Ash Handling System, Utilities, Induced Draft Cooling Tower (IDCT), Water and Wastewater Treatment plant, Fire Protection System associated Civil & Structural Works and Electrical, C&I.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

