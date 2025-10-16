Quick Heal Technologies consolidated net profit rises 90.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.65% to Rs 83.52 croreNet profit of Quick Heal Technologies rose 90.60% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.65% to Rs 83.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales83.5273.49 14 OPM %11.054.18 -PBDT13.568.22 65 PBT10.285.07 103 NP7.914.15 91
