Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Power shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 34.43 points or 0.53% at 6465.23 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.24%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.6%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.57%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.89%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.33%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.12%), were the top losers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.79%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.72%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.48%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 402.89 or 0.56% at 72134.31.
The Nifty 50 index was up 146.1 points or 0.67% at 21917.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 436.69 points or 0.95% at 46179.86.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 110.97 points or 0.83% at 13434.26.
On BSE,2237 shares were trading in green, 1567 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Power shares gain

Utilties shares gain

FMCG shares fall

Utilties shares gain

Capital Goods shares fall

Market near day's high; Pharma stocks rally for 3rd day

Vintage Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Diamines &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 62.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Pondy Oxides &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 7.65% in the December 2023 quarter

POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 148.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon