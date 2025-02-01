Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares gain

Power shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 117.57 points or 1.79% at 6670.86 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.61%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.31%),Adani Power Ltd (up 3.57%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.5%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.17%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.39%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.27%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.16%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.14%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.13%), moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 469.12 or 0.94% at 50427.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 107.2 points or 0.72% at 15038.68.

Also Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, President Droupadi Murmu, Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of Finance ministry

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Budget 2025 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of presenting Budget

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube showed their experience today: Suryakumar

Budget, Sitharaman

Union Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman give tax relief to middle class

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget explained: How it could shake up your household expenses

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.45 points or 0.21% at 23558.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 253.46 points or 0.33% at 77754.03.

On BSE,2316 shares were trading in green, 757 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Relaxo Footwears Q3 PAT slumps 14% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Relaxo Footwears Q3 PAT slumps 14% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Relaxo Footwears slides as Q2 PAT declines 17% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Relaxo Footwears slides as Q2 PAT declines 17% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Mahindra & Mahindra records 16% jump in Jan auto sales

Mahindra & Mahindra records 16% jump in Jan auto sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEUnion Budget explainedBudget 2025IPO NewsNirmala Sitharaman on Tax Relief
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon