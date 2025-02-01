Business Standard

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube showed their experience today: Suryakumar

India found themselves reeling at 12/3 in the second over, but Pandya and Dube stabilised the innings, guiding the hosts to 181/9.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav lauded his team's resilience after a disastrous start, crediting Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube for steering the innings to a competitive total in their 15-run victory over England in the fourth T20I here on Friday.

India found themselves reeling at 12/3 in the second over, but Pandya and Dube stabilised the innings, guiding the hosts to 181/9.

"We didn't want to go back after 12/3. Three wickets in one over was too much. The way Hardik and Dube showed their experience was great," Suryakumar said after India's 15-run win.

Highlighting India's intent, the India skipper said: "This is one thing we've been talking about -- expressing yourself and batting the same way as in the nets. I think we are moving in the right direction."  Dream debut for Harshit Rana  Dube, however, was struck on the helmet in the final over and was substituted, paving the way for Harshit Rana's unexpected yet dream T20I debut.

 

"I knew we could control the game after the powerplay. We picked a few wickets. Post drinks, Harshit Rana came in as the third seamer and delivered," Suryakumar said.

Rana seized the moment with a stellar three-wicket haul.

"It is still a dream debut for me. When Dube came back, after two overs I was informed I will be the concussion substitute," Rana said.

The young pacer revealed he had been preparing for this opportunity long before the series.

"I have been preparing for a while, not just for this series. I have been waiting for this moment [his debut] to prove myself. When I got the chance, I did not think of the circumstances and just thought about delivering. I have experience of bowling at the death [for KKR in the IPL] and relied on that," Rana said.

England skipper Jos Buttler lamented his team's missed opportunity after a strong start, admitting they failed to capitalize on the early breakthroughs.

"We started brilliantly, taking wickets in the powerplay and we were in a great position at the end of the batting powerplay. We should have gone onto win the game.

He acknowledged England's key lapses, including a costly dropped catch.

"...We dropped Dube first ball and he went to play a really good innings. With the bat, we were in a fantastic position and lost a couple of key wickets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

