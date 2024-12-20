Business Standard

Lok Sabha speaker bans protests after NDA-Congress clash at Parliament gate

Lok Sabha speaker bans protests after NDA-Congress clash at Parliament gate

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bans protests at Parliament gates after NDA-Congress clash at Makar Dwar turns violent, leaving two BJP MPs injured; cross-complaints filed by both sides

INDIA bloc members during a protest in Parliament premises demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks related to B R Ambedkar, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has enforced a ban on protests at the gates of Parliament following a clash between NDA and Congress leaders at Makar Dwar, which led to heated chaos. The incident left two BJP MPs injured, while the Congress accused BJP leaders of pushing party President Mallikarjun Kharge. 
The confrontation occurred as MPs from the NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc staged separate protests outside Parliament over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on BR Ambedkar. The situation escalated into a physical altercation when members from both sides clashed, resulting in jostling and injuries. 
BJP MP Pratap Sarangi reportedly sustained a forehead injury during the scuffle and was hospitalised. The BJP alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, causing them to fall on Sarangi. Congress denied the claim. Mukesh Rajput, another BJP MP, was also injured and later hospitalised. 
 
Rahul Gandhi countered the allegations, stating that BJP MPs obstructed his entry into Parliament. He further said BJP leaders had sticks in their hands and stopped his movement. 
Congress accused BJP MPs of physically assaulting Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Kharge stated that he was pushed during the incident, which aggravated a pre-existing knee condition. In a letter to Om Birla, he said, "When I reached Makar Dwar along with the INDIA party’s MPs, I was physically pushed by BJP MPs. Thereafter, I lost my balance and was forced to sit down on the ground in front of Makar Dwar. This inflicted injury on my knees, which have already undergone surgery.”

Case filed against Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi faced legal trouble after BJP leader Hemang Joshi lodged a complaint against him, sources revealed. Joshi accused Gandhi of “physical assault and incitement” during the Parliament scuffle. 
The case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (endangering life or safety), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention to commit crime), according to sources. 
Both NDA and Congress representatives approached the Parliament Police Station to file complaints about the incident. BJP leaders Hemang Joshi, Anurag Thakur, and Bansuri Swaraj were among those who filed complaints against Rahul Gandhi.
In his complaint, Joshi alleged, “At around 10 am, I along with Mukesh Rajput ji, Pratap Rao Sarangi ji, and other Members of Parliament belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were peacefully demonstrating.” He alleged that Gandhi arrived at 10.40 am and “forcefully barged toward the peaceful demonstrators,” disregarding security instructions and jeopardising the safety of MPs. 
Meanwhile, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Mukul Wasnik filed a counter-complaint, accusing BJP MPs of misconduct. They also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding an investigation into the incident.
 
[With agency inputs]

